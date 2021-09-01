Jio Disney+ Hotstar prepaid offers revised, plans now priced at Rs 499, Rs 666 and Rs 888

Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday upgraded its plans which will give all users access to all content, which was not the case until now. Starting today, Disney+ Hotstar will offer three new plans including Mobile at Rs 499 per year, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year. It is doing away with its VIP subscription that came for Rs 399 per year.

Until now, Disney+ Hotstar gave two types of subscriptions -- namely VIP and Premium subscriptions for Rs 399 and Rs 1499 per year. VIP customers had limited access to benefits with no access to English shows and Disney originals and also had ads. Various plans and offers from telecom companies gave Disney+ Hotstar as a complimentary service. These plans will now offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan which separately costs Rs 499.

Jio has a separate section of Disney+ Hotstar VIP plans on its website. It is not surprising that the telco is now going to revise the tariffs of these plans as the basic plan from Disney+ Hotstar is now Rs 100 costlier from September 1. Earlier the Disney+ Hotstar plans were priced at Rs 401, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 5988.

Jio has now updated its website and will offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans with its upgraded mobile plans. The plans now begin from Rs 499 and come with 3GB daily data and a validity of 28 days. The next plan costs Rs 666 and offers 2GB daily data and 56 days validity. After this plan, the next plan is priced at Rs 888 and will give 2GB daily data with 84 days validity.



Finally, there is an annual plan with Disney+ Hotstar benefits which will give 365 days validity and offer 2GB daily data and will be priced at Rs 2599. All these plans also offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Jio now also offers a data plan which will be priced at Rs 549 that will offer 1.5GB daily data to users for a validity of 56 days. Meanwhile, users who are already subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar plans can use them till the end of their subscription after which they will have to opt for upgraded plans.

Disney+ Hotstar customers will now get access to all content, however, the audio and video quality might change depending upon the price. The benefits for Premium users will remain unchanged with the added benefits of being able to view shows on 4 devices with video quality in 4K.



