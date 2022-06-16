Jio hikes price of 3 recharge plans, here are the details

Reliance Jio's introductory offer for JioPhone has ended and tariffs have been hiked by 20 per cent. The price of all JioPhone recharge plans has been hiked. After the 20 per cent hike, JioPhone plans now start at a price of Rs 186.

Before the price hike, JioPhone plans started at Rs 155, going up to Rs 749. There are three plans including Rs 155, 185, and Rs 749. Notably, these plans were available at the introductory price just for a limited period, as announced by the company earlier.

After the 20 per cent price hike, the base plan priced at Rs 155 goes up to Rs 186. The 185 plan is now available for a higher price of Rs 222. Lastly, the top-end plan worth Rs 749 is now available for Rs 899. All three plans are listed on the official Jio.com website.

Since these are JioPhone plans, they are ofcourse available only for Reliance Jio's low-cost feature phone. As the company claims, there are over 100 million JioPhone users in the country. Let's take a quick look at the benefits of all these JioPhone plans.

-Rs 186 plan: The base plan, which was previously priced at Rs 155, offers 1GB data per day. It comes with validity period of 28 days. Other offers include: unlimited voice calls across networks and 100 SMS per day.

-Rs 222 plan: The second plan worth Rs 222 offers 2GB data per day, after which the internet speed will drop to 64 kbps for a validity period of 28 days. Other offers include: unlimited voice calls across networks and 100 SMS per day.

-Rs 899 plan: This JioPhone plan offers a total of 24GB data for a validity period of 336 days. The plan offers 2GB data for 28 days and then the plan renews after 28 days. It also offers 50 SMS and free voice calling for 28 days. The plan also includes bundled content and service offers.

