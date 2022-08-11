Jio Independence Day 2022 offer: Free vouchers, Disney+ Hotstar subscription, validity, and more

Reliance Jio new Independence Day offer for the annual plan of Rs 2,999 is giving benefits worth Rs 3,000 including unlimited calls, 2.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. The offer plan also includes 75GB of additional data, 1 year of Disney + Hotstar subscription and Rs 750 off each on Ajio, Netmeds, and Ixigo.

The Jio Independence Day offer of Rs 2,999 is now live on the Jio app and here are all the details you need to know about this special Jio long-term prepaid plan.

Jio Independence Day 2022 offer benefits

Reliance Jio new Independence day offer for the prepaid plan of Rs 2,999 will give benefits worth Rs 3,000 including 2.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day for 365 days, 75GB of additional data, 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription, JioSecurity, JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud and Rs 750 worth vouchers of Ajio, NetMeds and Ixigo.

Recharge for Jio annual plan of Rs 2,999

Here is how you can avail the Jio Independence Day offer of Rs 2,999 with benefits of Rs 3,000.

--Go to my Jio app or website, jio.com

--Click on mobile and search for prepaid plans.

--Select the Annual plan of Rs 2,999.

--Enter the Jio number you want to recharge and complete the online payment.

--You can complete the payment on my jio via MyJio UPI, net banking, UPI or any other wallet.

--You will also get an additional discount of upto Rs 150 on your first ever transaction via Amazon Pay UPI of Minimum Rs.199.

--The annual plan will be activated with the subscription of Disney+ Hotstar at no additional cost from the date of purchase of the first Eligible offer.

Validity of Jio Independence Day offer plan of Rs 2,999

Reliance Jio Independence Day annual plan of Rs 2,999 will be activated once the recharge is successful via My Jio app, My Jio website or any other service provider, irrespective of the other recharge plan being active or kept in queue by the customer. The subscription for the 12 months of Disney+ Hotstar membership will also commence on the recharge date.

Post validity, users can avail an additional 3 months of subscription post the recharge of the eligible plan of Jio offering 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.