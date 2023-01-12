Jio inks partnership with GameStream to strengthen its gaming cloud service JioGamesCloud

Telecom giant Jio has partnered with British gaming company Gamestream to launch a homegrown cloud gaming platform - JioGamesCloud, the company said on Thursday.

JioGamesCloud will be a cloud gaming platform that will enable console-like gaming easily accessible across devices. It will be built by harnessing Jio's network and 5G infrastructure combined with Gamestream’s technological and cloud gaming expertise.

"This 10-year collaboration with JioGames combines our end-to-end technological solution and our content licensing expertise to democratise video games around the world. With JioGames, we are shaping the future of gaming," said Ivan Lebeau, Co-founder and President at Gamestream.

JioGamesCloud is currently live in its public beta. At the moment, JioGamesCloud is available free of cost for a limited period of time across Jio Set Top Box, Android Smartphones, and select web browsers.

The platform would be a one-stop hub that brings multiple stakeholders from the world of gaming together – the gamers, game publishers, spectators, and gaming communities, the company said, further added that JioGames is present across multiple devices like smartphones, feature phones, home gaming via set-top box and it offers cloud gaming, live streaming, esports opportunities, and solutions and enables gaming powered by cloud technology.

It can be accessed by downloading JioGames on the Android play store.

“India is quickly becoming the new hub for the video gaming industry, with the potential to surpass one billion gamers with the rapid rollout of the high-speed low-latency Jio True 5G network across India. Gaming could potentially be one of the digital services that contribute significantly to the economic growth drivers. This partnership between Gamestream & Jio will provide a high-quality cloud gaming experience to every Indian” said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms

JioGames was launched last year, it marked the telecom company's foray into the gaming market. In the beta version, the company is offering about 50 games such as Victor Vran, Shadow Tactics, The Uncertain, Flashback, Grid, and more.

Here's how to sign up for JioGames:

Step 1: Go to cloud.jiogames.com and click on Get Started button in the top right corner

Step 2: Choose to install 'JioGames: Play, Win, Stream' on your Android smartphone by clicking on the 'Google Play Store' button or by clicking the 'Play Now' button in the 'Web App' box on your computer

Step 3: It then prompts you to add a phone number, after which one has to tap on 'Continue'

Step 4: An OTP on the number that was provided

Step 5: Once the OTP is verified, it redirects to the JioGamesCloud homepage and one can start playing.



