Jio introduces Platfom short video app like Instagram reels

Jio Platforms has introduced a new short video app, in partnership with Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia. The company aims to disrupt short-form social media with a promise to offer a better experience to users and offer more monetization options to creators. With the launch of the new app, the company says it want to shift the creator economy needle from "watch me" to "book me."

"It is poised to be the ultimate destination for star entertainers, with an ecosystem built for organic growth and steady monetization. It is the social home for singers, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, fashion designers, and all creators influencing the culture," Jio Platforms said.

While the company is yet to reveal the interface and other details, the concept of posting short videos seems pretty similar to Instagram Reels. But, it plans to offer better growth and monetization options to users.

Platfom short video app: Is it available now?

The beta version of the app is currently available and the stable one will go live in January 2023. However, not everyone will be able to log in during its initial stages.

Jio has confirmed that only the first 100 founding members will be able to use the app by an invite system and they will be distinguished by the golden tick verification on their profiles. These members will be able to invite new artist members to sign up through referral programs and will be the first to preview new features added to the ecosystem.

Jio has also confirmed that the new Platfom app will soon be open to creators from across verticals.

What is in store for creators?

The company is emphasizing a lot on creators and suggests that they will be able to make better money on this app. Jio is promising that the app's algorithms won't be paid and people will get more priority based on their profile ranking as well as reputation.

"Platfom does not prioritise paid algorithms that define growth but instead allows creators to rise through the ranks and reputation – organically, resulting in the monetization of their talent and a continued stream of revenue for the creators. This will be done through the silver, blue and red tick verifications which are based on fanbase growth and content engagement – not paid promotions," the company said.

The creators will reportedly get a 'Book Now' button on their profiles that will allow users, fans and brands to interact with artists and quickly get booked for gigs of all types, partnerships, white-label content production, and more.

Moreover, creators will also be featured in the Rolling Stone India digital editorials, get premium verification, and they will also be able to monetise their skills through in-app bookings.