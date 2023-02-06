Jio is offering free Netflix subscription with select recharge plans: Full list of plans and benefits

Received the Jio 5G Welcome Offer on your postpaid connection? You can now enjoy unlimited calling and high-speed 5G data on your active recharge plan of Rs 239 or higher. But wait, there is more to avail. Reliance Jio is also offering free Netflix Mobile Plan subscription to users on select Jio Postpaid plans. So, Jio postpaid customers can enjoy unlimited OTT content on Netflix and binge-watch movies and TV shows for free anytime, anywhere on the 5G network.

Jio offers several benefits, including paid OTT apps at no extra cost on select postpaid recharge plans. The OTT subscription includes free access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Membership with added Jio Prime benefits.

If you are also looking for a postpaid plan with OTT benefits, you can check out these Jio plans. Here is a detailed look at the Jio plans offering calling, data and OTT benefits.

Jio Postpaid plans with Netflix subscription

Jio Rs 399: This rental plan offers a total of 75GB of data, thereafter charges Rs 10 per GB with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The OTT benefits include Netflix (Mobile plan) and Amazon Prime subscription. Jio has also added benefits of Jio apps including JioTV and JioCloud. Notably, the plan offers 5G speed to eligible subscribers.

Jio Rs 599: This plan offers 100GB total data, thereafter charges Rs 10 per GB, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as an additional Jio SIM under the family plan. The free OTT subscription bundle includes Netflix, Amazon Prime and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 799: With 150GB total data, thereafter costs Rs 10 per GB, Jio offers two additional Jio SIMs under the family plan. Users can avail of unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day benefits with free subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 999: This plan includes 200GB data and thereafter charges Rs 10 per GB, with three Jio SIMs under the family plan. Similar to the benefits of other plans, this postpaid recharge plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day with free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 1,499: This is the most expensive postpaid recharge plan offered by Jio. The plan includes 300GB total data, thereafter charging Rs 10 per GB. Users can enjoy unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime. Additionally, the plan also includes international roaming offers in selected cities.