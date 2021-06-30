Jio launches Rs 3499 annual prepaid plan with 3GB daily data, how it compares to its new Rs 2397 annual offer

Jio has launched a range of prepaid plans in the past month. It first launched no daily data limit plans or freedom plans that come with 15,30, 45, 60 and 365 days benefit. These plans are bulk data plans and do not have any daily data limit. Jio also launched a new annual prepaid plan yesterday with 3GB daily data. Meanwhile, it has discontinued its Rs 4999 prepaid plans for new users. The plan gave 350GB data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan had a validity of 360 days and also came with a complimentary subscription to JioApps.

The newly launched annual prepaid plans are priced at Rs 2397 and Rs 3499. Both are combo plans -- one is a regular plan with a daily data limit while the other offers no daily data limit.

Jio Rs 3499 prepaid plan comes with a daily data benefit of 3GB, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls. Apart from the usual benefits, the prepaid plan also includes a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

Jio Rs 2397 prepaid plan: This is an annual plan that gives 365GB data for 365 days with unlimited calls and Jio apps. Looking at both the plans, one can conclude that for a difference of Rs 1102, the new plan gives 3GB daily data while the latter would give 1GB daily data if we were to break it down evenly. Other benefits including calling, SMS and access to Jio apps remain the same. So if you are looking for no daily data limit but less overall data, you could go for the Rs 2397 plan.

Other annual prepaid plans from Jio



Jio Rs 2399 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited domestic calls and 100 SMS per day. The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 2599 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.



3GB daily data plans from Jio

Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan comes with 3GB data per day and unlimited domestic calling benefits. The pack also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB data for 28 days that comes down to 3GB data per day with additional 6GB data. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network. This plan gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost.

Jio Rs 999 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for Rs 999 and gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 84 days validity. It also gives access to Jio apps.



