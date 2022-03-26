Jio launches Rs 555, Rs 2,999 plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for IPL 2022

Reliance Jio has launched two new plans for its subscribers that will let them watch the IPL 2022 tournament for free. The company, in partnership with OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, has launched affordable prepaid plans priced at Rs 555 and Rs 2999 that offer DisneyPlus Hotstar subscription at no extra cost.

The new Rs 555 and Rs 2999 plans are in addition to Jio's existing list of cricket plans. The cheapest plan on the list costs Rs 499 and goes all the way up to Rs 3119. The new Rs 555 and Rs 2999 plans can be availed only by those who have been continuously on any Jio active plan for the last 28 days. These plans are available for prepaid Jio subscribers.

The Rs 555 Jio plan is basically a data-on plan, which means it offers you extra data over your existing current and it has no calling or SMS benefits included. Jio says that this plan is mainly for cricket viewing and you need to have a different existing plan in order to avail of this.

Coming to what the new plan offers, you get 1GB data per day for 55 days along with subscription to select Jio apps and DisneyPlus Hotstar for 12 months. Your download speed will be reduced to 64Kbos once you exhaust your daily data limit. However, note that the Hotstar subscription is eligible only for mobile viewing and not for TV or laptops.

The Jio Rs 2999 is an annual plan available only for a limited time period. The plan offers 2.5GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan comes bundled with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. This is also a mobile subscription plan.

If you want to watch the IPL 2022 on the big screen, Jio has Rs 1499 and Rs 4199 plans also. These offer DisneyPlus Hotstar subscription on a large screen.

The Rs 1,499 will get you 2GB per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days along with a year Premium subscription to DisneyPlus Hotstar app. The Rs 4199 plan offers 3GB per day, along with unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits. This plan also offers DisneyPlus Hotstar subscription for one year on large screens.