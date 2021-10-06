Jio network down: Jio says glitches were reported and fixed, gives free 2-day unlimited data to affected users

Reliance Jio subscribers in select regions faced an outage this morning that was widely reported on Twitter. Jio users in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh are now receiving a message where the telecom company acknowledges the network issue and is offering a complimentary unlimited plan.

Below is the complete message that Jio is sending to affected users in these regions:

"Dear Jio user, Your service experience is our top priority. Unfortunately, this morning, you and few other customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh faced service disruption. Although our teams were able to resolve this network issue in a matter of hours, we understand that it wasn't a pleasant service experience for you, and we truly apologise for that. As a goodwill gesture, we are extending a 2-DAY COMPLIMENTARY UNLIMITED PLAN that will get applied to your number automatically tonight. The complimentary plan will become active post the expiry of your current active plan."

Notably, the complimentary unlimited offer will be applied automatically to affected numbers tonight.

The original story continues:

Several users are reporting issues with Jio mobile network in India. Downdetector is also showing a spike in user complaints related to the network.

The number of issues being reported on Downdetector related to the Jio network is gradually coming down, hinting that the problem has been resolved for users. Notably, most of the tweets to @JioCare were made from Madhya Pradesh and surrounding areas, indicating that the outage could have impacted this particular region. From hashtag Jio down to hashtag Reliance Jio in the last few hours on Twitter. The official customer support handle is now acknowledging network related issues for some queries and now responding with a new generic message that reads, "Sorry for the inconvenience caused to you. We are currently experiencing connectivity issues in your location. Our team is working on the same, and services will be restored as soon as possible."

Merely hours after WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and other apps, it seems that Reliance Jio cellular networks are down for some users. There's no word whether this network issue impacts users in a single region or is a bigger issue for Jio subscribers in India.

Several users took to Twitter to complain about the Jio network outage. At the time of writing this article, #jiodown was trending on Twitter in India. On Downdetector, around 4,000 users reported network issues on the Jio network.

By looking at the Twitter timeline for tweets related to #jiodown, people have been reporting connectivity issues since this morning.





Reliance Jio's official customer support handle, @JioCare, is filled with complaints about no network from users on Twitter. Jio subscribers from different parts of the country are reporting issues with the Jio network. One generic response that the JioCare handle is giving primarily to people with network issues is, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you. You may face intermittent problem in using internet services and making or receiving calls/SMS. This is temporary & our teams are working on the same to resolve it as soon as possible."

The Jio network issue seems to be impacting a limited number of users and doesn't seem to be an outage affecting every Jio subscriber in the country. However, Downdetector continues to show a spike in users reporting an issue with the Jio network in India.

We will keep updating this copy as we get more details about the Jio network issue.