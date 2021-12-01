Jio new mobile prepaid plans go into effect today: All recharge benefits explained

Earlier this week, Jio announced tariff hikes for its unlimited prepaid plans, which went into effect, today. The telco noted that it continues to provide the lowest tariffs despite the 20 per cent increase in tariffs. Airtel and Vodafone Idea or Vi have also hiked the tariffs for their prepaid plans by 20 to 25 per cent. Jio has also updated its website with the new tariffs.

The most basic daily data prepaid recharge Jio plan is priced at Rs 119. The plan offers 1.5GB of daily data and has a validity of 14 days. This plan gives access to unlimited voice calls and Jio apps but does not give any SMS benefits. A JioPhone plan which was earlier priced at Rs 75 plan will be hiked to Rs 91. This plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 3GB per month, with unlimited voice and 50 SMS.

Jio has 1GB daily data plans priced at Rs 149 and Rs 179 that have a validity of 20 days and 24 days respectively. The plans give access to unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps.

Jio updated plans with 1.5GB daily data

Jio has 1.5GB daily data plans priced at Rs 119, Rs 199, Rs 239, Rs 479, Rs 666 and Rs 2545. These plans have validities of 14 days, 23 days, 28 days, 56 days, 84 days and 336 days respectively. Except for the Rs 119 plan, all plans give access to SMS benefits. All plans give access to unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio updated plans with 2GB daily data

Jio's plans with 2GB daily data are priced at Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 533, Rs 719 and Rs 2879. These plans give access to 23 days, 28 days, 56 days, 84 days and 365 days validities respectively. All plans give access to 100SMS per day, unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio updated plans with 3GB daily data

The 3GB prepaid plans from Jio were recently revised and have not been updated with this hike. The recharge tariffs have been upgraded to Rs 419, Rs 601, Rs 1199 and Rs 4199. They give access to 3GB daily data and have validities of 28 days, 28 days, 84 days and 365 days respectively. The Rs 601 prepaid plan gives access to 6GB additional data.

Jio data add-on plans are now priced at Rs 61, Rs 121 and Rs 301 which now offer 6GB, 12GB and 50GB data respectively.



