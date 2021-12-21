Jio only telco to gain wireless subscribers in October 2021, adds 17.6 lakh users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday released subscriber addition data for October 2021. According to the data, Jio gained 17.6 lakh, mobile subscribers, in October 2021 while market rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 4.89 lakh and 9.64 lakh subscribers respectively during the month. Jio's gross user base increased to 426.59 million users while Airtel's user base was recorded at 353.97 million and Vodafone Idea's user base was 269.02 million subscribers. The overall user mobile user base increased to 1.16billion subscribers in October 2021.

Jio also saw the maximum wireline subscriber additions in October 2021 with over 2 lakh subscribers followed by Airtel with over 85000 subscribers and Vodafone Idea with 5749 subscribers.

Coming to the market share of the telcos, Jio had the highest market share at 36.58 per cent, Airtel recorded 30.35 per cent and Vodafone Idea recording 23.07 per cent market share. Meanwhile, BSNL aced the wireline market share with over 33 per cent, Airtel with 23 per cent and Jio with around 21 per cent followed by the rest.

On the broadband side of subscriber data during October 2021, the top five service providers were Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and Atria Convergence. They constituted 98.69 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers. Jio and Airtel had 430.75 million and 208.71 million subscribers respectively. Vodafone Idea, BSNL and ACT had 122.47 million, 24.57 million and 1.97 million subscribers respectively.

Further dividing the broadband users into wired and wireless users, the data recorded was as follows. The top five Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL with 4.72 million subscribers, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd with 4.16 million subscribers, Airtel with 3.98 million subscribers, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) with 1.97 million subscribers and Hathway Cable & Datacom with 1.07 million subscribers. The Visitor Location Register (VLR), which reflects the number of active subscribers on a mobile network, showed that 97.78 per cent of the users were active for Airtel, 87.10 per cent for Vi and 84.03 per cent for Jio in October.