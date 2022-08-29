Jio Phone 5G announced: Launch date, price in India, specs and everything else we know so far.

Jio Phone 5G launch: Reliance Jio has finally announced Jio 5G services during its annual general meeting (AGM) 2022 event today. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio 5G services will roll out in select cities by Diwali. Along with that, Ambani also announced that Jio is working on a 5G phone in partnership with Google. It is likely to be called Jio Phone 5G. The official name hasn't been revealed yet.

During the AGM, Ambani said that it is working with Google to launch a 5G phone soon. He hinted that the Jio Phone 5G will go official at next year's AGM event. This is the second phone that Google and Jio are developing together. The first one is last year's JioPhone Next.

Jio hasn't revealed any further details about the upcoming 5G phone in partnership with tech giant Google. But, rumours have already revealed a lot of details. Ahead of the AGM event, reports have revealed the full specifications, price and all other details about the upcoming Jio Phone 5G. Let's take a detailed look.

Jio Phone 5G specifications (expected)

As per reports, the Jio Phone 5G will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality.

— Jio Phone 5G is tipped to support an industry-standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Jio Phone 5G is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor with support for 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

Jio Phone 5G is said to run on PragatiOS and will come bundled with Jio apps as well as Google Play Services.

The Jio Phone 5G is likely to include features like -- always-on Google Assistant, read-aloud text, an instant translation via Google Lens, and Google Translate, among other things.

The 5G phone is expected to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for at least 18W fast charging. It is said to support USB Type-C charging port.

The 5G phone is said to offer a dual camera system consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Jio-Google phone is said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Jio Phone 5G price in India (expected)

Now looking at the price point, the Jio Phone 5G is expected to be the most affordable 5G phone in the country. During the AGM, Ambani said that the Jio 5G phone will be priced ultra affordably. Reports suggest that it will be priced under Rs 10,000. Notably, the JioPhone Next was released in 2021 with a retail price of Rs 6,499.