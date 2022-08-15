Jio Phone 5G could launch in India soon: Expected specifications and price

Reliance Jio is rumoured to launch another smartphone soon - Jio Phone 5G. The telecom giant released its first phone in 2021 and it is now expected to take the wraps off a 5G smartphone as we are getting closer to the launch of 5G in India. Both Jio and Airtel are expected to roll out 5G in India in August in select cities, but on a pilot basis. At the moment, there is no official confirmation on when the Jio Phone 5G will arrive in India, but reports claim that the launch is not too far away. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Jio Phone.

Jio Phone 5G: Expected specifications, features

The Jio Phone 5G is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that operates at HD+ resolution. The panel is expected to have support for standard 60Hz refresh rate. A report from Android Central claims that the upcoming 5G phone from Reliance Jio will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. It could be backed by 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. The device might ship with Android 11 OS out of the box. It will likely have support for Google Play Services and some Jio apps.

The upcoming Jio Phone is expected to come with the same features that we got with the previous version. It will likely have always-on Google Assistant, read-aloud text, instant translate via Google Lens and Google Translate, and more. The Jio Phone 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company is expected to provide support for at least 18W fast charging. The device will reportedly have a USB Type-C charging port.

For photography, there could be a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, we might get to see an 8-megapixel selfie camera. One will reportedly be able to record 1080p videos at 60fps and 720p videos at 120fps. It is said to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Jio Phone 5G: Expected price in India

The Jio Phone 5G price in India is expected to be under Rs 10,000, considering the company is known for offering services at aggressive prices. The Jio Phone 4G was launched in 2021 with a price tag of Rs 6,499.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022 WhatsApp wishes: How to send stickers and animations

Also Read | Jio Phone 5G launch in India could be soon: Price, specs and everything else you need to know

Also Read | OnePlus folding smartphone development officially teased by the company