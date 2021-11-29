Jio plans to get expensive from December 1, here are all new prepaid recharges

Jio on Sunday announced a tariff hike on its unlimited prepaid plans, which will go into effect from December 1. The telco noted that it continues to provide the lowest tariffs despite the 20 per cent increase in tariffs. The move comes shortly after Airtel and Vodafone Idea or Vi also announced a tariff hike of up to 25 per cent in their prepaid plans. The updated plans from Airtel and Vi went live last week.

Starting with a Jio Phone plan, the telco will upgrade its Rs 75 plan to Rs 91. This plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 3GB per month, with unlimited voice and 50 SMS. Jio's unlimited plan priced at Rs 149 which gives 24 days validity will be priced at Rs 179 and will give 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The unlimited plans, after the hike, will be priced as follows:

Jio unlimited prepaid plans with 28 days validity

Jio's unlimited plans priced at Rs 129 will be hiked to Rs 155. This plan offers 2GB of data per month, unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS. Plans priced at Rs 199 will be priced at Rs 239 will offer 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100SMS per day. The Rs 249 plan will be hiked to Rs 299 and will offer 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.



Jio unlimited prepaid plans with 56 days validity

Jio has two prepaid plans with 56 days validity that offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plans priced at Rs 399 and Rs 444 will be hooked to Rs Rs 479 and Rs 533 respectively.



Jio prepaid plans with 84 days validity

Jio has three prepaid plans with 84 days validity. These plans priced at Rs 329, Rs 555 and Rs 599 will be hiked to Rs 395, Rs 666 and Rs 719 respectively. While all plans offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day, they offer 6GB data, 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively.

Jio's Rs 1299 prepaid plan will be hiked to Rs 1559. This plan gives 336 days validity and gives 24GB data, unlimited voice calls and 3600 SMS. The Rs 2399 prepaid plan from Jio will be hiked to Rs 2879. It is an annual plan that gives 365 days validity with 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Jio will also hike data add-on prepaid plans. The plans priced at Rs 51, Rs 101 and Rs 251 will be hiked to Rs 61, Rs 121 and Rs 301. These plans give 6GB, 12GB and 50GB data respectively. The Rs 301 plan has a validity of 30 days.



