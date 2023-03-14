Jio Plus launched, select plans come with free trial offer and Netflix subscription: All details

Reliance Jio has launched new postpaid plans under its Jio Plus scheme. It is offering free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions with one postpaid plan. Some of the plans also involve unlimited voice, SMS, and other benefits. The telecom company is also giving free one-month trial to any four members of your family to let you test the plan. The new Jio Plus plans will be available for purchase starting March 22, according to details provided by the company. Here is a detailed look at all the new Jio postpaid plans.

Jio Plus postpaid family plans

The Rs 399 Jio postpaid plan includes unlimited voice calls and SMS benefits, along with 75GB of data. There is a security deposit charge of Rs 500. The Rs 699 Jio postpaid plan gives access to Netflix and Amazon Prime. People also get 100GB of data, and unlimited voice as well as SMS. One can add up to 3 members to each plan. Both the plans are available for free trial. The security deposit for the second plan is Rs 875.

Jio Plus postpaid individual plans

The Rs 299 Jio plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 30GB of total data, unlimited SMS benefits. The security deposit for this plan is Rs 375. There is no free trial scheme on this pack. The Rs 599 Jio plan gives unlimited calls, data, as well as SMS benefits. This one is available for a one-month free trial. The security deposit amount for this pack is Rs 750.

Note: The security deposit is waived for JioFiber users, corporate employees, existing non-Jio postpaid users, credit card customers, and those who have good credit scores.

How to easily buy new Jio Pospaid Family plans

One just needs to give a missed call on 70000 70000, and you will get prompted on WhatsApp. After this, customers will be asked to select the relevant option to get security deposit waiver. People also get to book free home delivery option for the postpaid SIM. During home delivery, one can buy three more family SIMs. Do keep in mind that you will be required to pay Rs 99 per SIM during activation. Once the master (main) family SIM is activated, you need to link the three family members to your account using MyJio app.

Prepaid Jio users can upgrade, here is how

If you are an existing Jio Prepaid user, then you can upgrade to postpaid free trial without changing the SIM. For this, just go to MyJio App > select "prepaid to postpaid' option > complete the OTP verification and choose the free-trial plan. Do keep in mind that the app will ask you to make payments towards security deposit.