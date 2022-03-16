Jio prepaid plans offering data, unlimited calls under Rs 200

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone price hikes left many subscribers in the lurch. The prices of some of the prepaid plans were doubled. Adding to the woes, the telecom operators have reduced the benefits and the validity of the plans with increased prices. While Vodafone and Airtel still remain beyond the reach of some people, Reliance Jio still sells some inexpensive plans. We will talk about some of the plans that are sold under Rs 200 in the market. The good bit about these plans is you also get as much as 1GB of data per day, which is more than enough for moderate users.

Here are the plans that you can buy under Rs 200 if you are a Reliance Jio subscriber.

— To begin with, the first plan that pops up is the Rs 149 prepaid plan. The plan offers 1GB data per day, offers unlimited voice calling, and comes with 100 SMS per day. However, the validity of the prepaid plan is only 20 days. Nonetheless, it offers a free subscription to Jio Movies, Jio Cloud and more.

— Another plan that you might like to buy is priced at Rs 179. The prepaid plan offers daily data benefits of 1GB per day. It offers unlimited voice calling and comes with 100 SMS/per day. The validity of the prepaid plan is only 24 days. It comes with a free subscription to Jio Movies, Jio Cloud, and more. So this plan can be picked over the Rs 149 because it has more validity and would save you from the trouble of recharging your phone after every 20 days.

— If you are willing to spend only nine rupees more, there is one plan which costs Rs 209. The plan offers daily data benefits of 1GB per day. It offers unlimited voice calling and comes with 100 SMS/per day. The validity of the prepaid plan is 28 days. Along with the usual benefits, it comes with a free subscription to various Jio apps, including the Jio Movies, Jio Cloud and more. Among all the three plans, this one makes a lot of sense because it lasts for 28 days. The same plan offered by Vodafone costs a whopping Rs 269. So Jio users have it easy, they will not have to pay an exorbitant amount for something as basic as this, like Vodafone subscribers.

— Moving on, if you want more data per day but are willing to pay a price. There is a plan costing Rs 119. The plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, offers unlimited voice calls, and a total of 300 SMSes. However, there is a catch. The prepaid plan only has a validity of 14 days.

— There is another plan which offers the same data benefits but makes a lot more sense than any other plan listed above. The plan is priced at Rs 199. The plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, offers unlimited voice calls and offers 100SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of 23 days. Even if the validity is less, it offers you more data. For people who like browsing the internet the entire day, this will be the perfect pick.