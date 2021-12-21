Jio Recharge Plans December 2021: Prepaid talktime, internet, plans and offers

Jio revised its prepaid plans earlier this month. It has brought about some changes since then and included SMS and streaming benefits with some of its prepaid plans. Earlier this week, Jio had introduced the cheapest prepaid plan for a select period priced at 1 rupee that gave 30 days validity for a brief period. The most basic daily data prepaid recharge Jio plan is priced at Rs 119. The plan offers 1.5GB of daily data and has a validity of 14 days. This plan gives access to unlimited voice calls and Jio apps and recently included SMS benefits that give access to 300 SMS throughout the recharge period



Jio prepaid recharge plans with 1GB and 1.5GB daily data

Jio has 1GB daily data plans priced at Rs 149 and Rs 179 that have a validity of 20 days and 24 days respectively. The plans give access to unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps. Jio has 1.5GB daily data plans priced at Rs 119, Rs 199, Rs 239, Rs 479, Rs 666 and Rs 2545. These plans have validities of 14 days, 23 days, 28 days, 56 days, 84 days and 336 days respectively. All plans give access to unlimited calls and Jio apps.



Jio prepaid recharge plans with 2GB daily data

Jio's plans with 2GB daily data are priced at Rs 249, Rs 299, Rs 533, Rs 719 and Rs 2879. These plans give access to 23 days, 28 days, 56 days, 84 days and 365 days validities respectively. All plans give access to 100SMS per day, unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio prepaid recharge plans with 3GB daily data

Coming to 3GB daily data plans from Jio, the prepaid plans are priced at Rs 419 and Rs 601. These plans give 3GB daily data for 28 days each. The Rs 601 plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar. Both plans give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar benefits

Jio has also included Disney+Hotstar benefit with its prepaid plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 3119. The Rs 3119 prepaid plan from Jio is an annual plan and gives 365 days validity, 2GB daily data with additional 10GB data. It also gives unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps.

Prepaid plans priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1066 are 2GB daily data plans that have 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. Both plans give access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Both plans give Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits. The Rs 1066 plan gives an additional 5GB of data with access to Jio apps. Additionally, Jio will also give Disney+ Hotstar benefits with its Rs 659 prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB of data for 56 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plans with annual benefits

Jio notably has the most expensive annual prepaid plan among the three private telecom operators. It is priced at Rs 4199 and gives 3GB daily data and 365 days validity. It also gives access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to the Jio apps.

Jio also has an annual plan which is priced at Rs 2879 that gives 2GB daily data. It is an annual plan that gives 365 days, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Jio also gives a long-term prepaid plan that is priced at Rs 2545 that gives 1.5GB daily data and has a validity of 336 days. This plan also gives access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan includes access to Jio apps which include JioTV, JioCinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.



