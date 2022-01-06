Jio reintroduces Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar benefit, check all details

At a time when telecom companies have hiked their prepaid tariffs, Reliance Jio has reintroduced a prepaid plan that will bring some respite to users, and will likely get existing users to stick to the operator and might even get people from other operators to port out. At the time of tariff hikes, Jio had noted that it remains to be the telco that provides relatively cheaper plans in comparison to other telcos.

Jio has now reintroduced the Rs 499 prepaid plan that was discontinued from its prepaid tariff list after the tariff hike last month. The plan offers 2GB daily data for 28 days. It also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. After the exhaustion of 2GB daily data, the speed of the plan is reduced to 64 Kbps. Users also get access to Jio Prime Membership with this plan. The plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits without any additional cost. It also gives access to Jio apps like Jio Cinema, JIo TV among other benefits.

Jio is also giving entry-level 2GB daily data prepaid plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 299 that come with a validity of 23 days and 28 days respectively. These plans also give unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Meanwhile, Jio has started giving 29 days extra validity with its Rs 2545 prepaid plan which until now gave 336 days validity. The plan, thus now, gives a 365 days validity. Jio had noted that the offer will be available only for a limited period until January 2, 2022, but now the telco has extended the offer until January 7.

The Rs 2545 prepaid plan from Jio offers 1.5 GB per day along with unlimited voice and 100 local and national SMS per day. The plan also gives users access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Jio's website is now showing the prepaid plan under the Happy New Year Offer.



