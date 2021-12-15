Jio retains highest download speed in November, Vi leads in upload speed

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its My Speed data for the month of November 2021. Jio retained its top position in terms of download speed with 24.1 megabits per second (Mbps) among the 4G service providers in November. Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) maintained its leadership in terms of 4G data upload speed in November. The company's network recorded an upload speed of 8 Mbps, which was the highest in the last five months. Airtel and the Jio network also recorded their five-month-high upload speeds of 5.6 Mbps and 7.1 Mbps, respectively, in November.

Jio recorded around 10 per cent rise in average 4G data download speed while speed on VIL and Airtel network increased 8.9 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively compared to the previous month, new agency PTI reported.

TRAI notes that the results represent the average of the data speed samples collected from various consumers of the TSPs on a crowdsourcing basis during speed tests initiated by them over the last 6 months and background tests initiated by MySpeed App over last month. Users can test their data experience using the MySpeed Application after which the results are anonymously reported to TRAI.

The download speed helps consumers to access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send data or share pictures or videos with their contacts. The average speed is computed by TRAI based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

TRAI also recently released data which showed Airtel received the highest consumer complaints in 2021. The regulator received 16, 111 service-related complaints against Bharti Airtel in 2021, followed by 14,487 against Vodafone Idea and 7,341 against Reliance Jio. Of the 14,487 complaints against Vodafone Idea, 9,186 were against Idea and 5,301 were against Vodafone. The data showed that TRAI received 732 complaints against MTNL and 2,913 against BSNL.



Late last month, telecom providers Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea announced their tariff hikes and have now implemented them citing better average revenue per user (ARPU). Meanwhile, government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is expected to roll out its 4G services by a timeline of September 2022. The estimated incremental revenue was about Rs 900 crore in the first year from the rollout, the Parliament was told earlier this month. Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said that there is no proposal under consideration for disinvestment of BSNL and MTNL.