Jio revises Disney+ Hotstar plans, will now give up to 10GB extra data for free

Telecom companies have made developments that came along with Disney+ Hotstar benefits. While Airtel revised some of its plans, Jio is now adding data benefits to these plans. It will offer up to 10GB of additional data along with its Disney+ Hotstar plans. While the telco has increased the prices of these plans directly in line with the pricing of the basic Disney+ Hotstar plan, it now aims to give users additional data at no extra cost.

Jio's updated plans offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits for Rs 499, Rs 888 and Rs 2599. The Rs 499 plan comes with 3GB daily data and a validity of 28 days. The next plan costs Rs 666 and offers 2GB daily data and 56 days validity. After this plan, the next plan is priced at Rs 888 and will give 2GB daily data with 84 days validity. Finally, there is an annual plan with Disney+ Hotstar benefits which will give 365 days validity and offer 2GB daily data and will be priced at Rs 2599.

All these plans also offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Jio has revised its website and has indicated that the plans will give up 10 GB of additional data. The Rs 499 plan gives an additional 6GB data, and the Rs 888 plan gives 2GB daily data. The Rs 2599 prepaid plan is giving 10GB additional data.

Jio also offers a data plan which will be priced at Rs 549 that will offer 1.5GB daily data to users for a validity of 56 days. Meanwhile, users who are already subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar plans can use them till the end of their subscription after which they will have to opt for upgraded plans.

Meanwhile, Airtel too has updated its list of prepaid postpaid and broadband plans. Airtel's broadband plans will give streaming benefits from Rs 999. The Rs 999 Airtel XStream plan will offer unlimited internet with up to 200 Mbps speed as well as unlimited calls. This plan will give access to Disney+ Hotstar Super plan, along with access to Amazon Prime. The Rs 1499 and Rs 3999 plans also offer Disney+ Hotstar Super benefits with up to 300 Mbps and 1Gbps speed respectively. These plans also give access to Wynk music.



