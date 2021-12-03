Jio revises JioPhone all-in-one recharge plans, introduces a new Rs 152 plan

Days after Jio announced tariff hikes for its unlimited recharge plans, the telco has revised JioPhone plans as well. Jio has hiked three existing JioPhone plans and also added a new plan priced under Rs 200. JioPhone will no longer give separate data vouchers to users. The JioPhone plans only work in a JioPhone. Jio has also introduced a new all-in-one plan which is priced at Rs 152. It gives 0.5GB daily data with 28 days validity, access to unlimited calls, 300 SMS and access to Jio apps.

Three JioPhone all-in-one plans have been revised. The JioPhone all-in-one plan which was previously priced at Rs 155 will now cost Rs 186. This plan will give 1GB daily data with 28 days validity. It also gives access to 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps.

The next plan that was priced at Rs 186 has now been hiked to Rs 222. This plan offers 2GB daily data for 28 days and gives access to unlimited calls, 100 SMS and Jio apps.

The next all-in-one recharge plan which was priced at Rs 749 will now be pierced at Rs 899. This plan gives access to 2GB of data for 28 days. This means that the plan will give access to 24GB of data for 336 days. It also gives access to unlimited voice calls, 50 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

Jio's website shows its entry-level plans that are priced at Rs 75 and Rs 125. The Rs 75 plan gives 100 MB per day with 200 MB additional data. It also gives access to 23 days validity, unlimited voice calls with 50 SMS and access to Jio apps. The next plan is priced at Rs 125 and gives 0.5GB daily data with 23 days validity, unlimited calls and 300 SMS. When Jio announced tariff hikes for its prepaid plans, it noted that its Rs 75 prepaid plan will be hiked to Rs 91. Now, this plan offers 28 days validity, unlimited calling, 3GB data and 50 SMS and is applicable to only Jio Phones.

Meanwhile, Jio has reduced its Disney+ Hotstar benefit to only one prepaid plan. Now, the only prepaid plan that gives Disney+ Hotstar benefits with Jio's prepaid plan is the Rs 601 prepaid plan. It offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days. It comes with an additional 6GB of data and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar.