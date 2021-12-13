Jio revises Rs 119 entry-level prepaid plan to give SMS benefits, check all details

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea or Vi, announced tariff hikes for prepaid plans in late November. The entry-level prepaid plans after the hike, however, did not give SMS benefits which would make it difficult for users to port out in case they wanted to. Jio recently complained to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) about rival Vodafone Idea not offering SMS benefits with its entry-level plan barring users from porting to other telcos.

TRAI then directed telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vi to allow customers to port out with any prepaid or postpaid plan. Through Mobile Number Portability (MNP), users can move to a rival telco while retaining their old number. Subscribers are required to send an SMS first to their service operator after which a request is initiated that may take four to five days.

Shortly after the development, Jio revised its most basic daily data prepaid recharge Jio plan which is priced at Rs 119. When the plan was introduced, it gave 1.5GB of daily data with a validity of 14 days. This plan gives access to unlimited voice calls and Jio apps but did not give any SMS benefits. Jio has now revised the plan benefits to offer 300 SMS with the plan.

Airtel, Jio and Vi announced their tariff hikes in late November. The telcos had noted that the hike will help their average revenue per user (ARPU). Jio noted that it continues to provide the lowest tariffs despite the 20 per cent increase in tariffs. Jio also recently updated its website and added the streaming benefit to three of its revised prepaid plans. Until now, Jio's website showed streaming benefits with its Rs 601 prepaid plan.



The prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with an additional 6GB of data and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar. Now, the telco has included Disney+Hotstar benefit with its prepaid plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 3119. Jio also notably has the most expensive annual prepaid plan among the three private telecom operators. It is priced at Rs 4199 and gives 3GB daily data and 365 days validity. It also gives access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to the Jio apps.



