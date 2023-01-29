Jio Rs 296 vs Airtel Rs 296 plan: Data, calling, and other benefits compared

Jio and Airtel are the two of the leading telecom operators in India. Both telcos offer a variety of services, including prepaid, postpaid, and broadband fiber and are always in constant rivalry to offer better value and plans to attract a larger consumer base. While Reliance Jio provides a range of options, Bharti Airtel bundle more deals together to offer better value on the recharge plans. In terms of pricing too, both telecom providers tend to keep their tariffs similar, but keep a difference in their added benefits.

One prepaid plan that is listed at the same price as both Jio and Airtel is the monthly plan for Rs 296. This plan includes calling, data, and additional benefits, and comes with a validity of 30 days. However, both companies also offer additional features to make this monthly plan stand out. To determine which operator offers better value, it is important to take a closer look at the specific details of the Rs 296 prepaid plan offered by Jio and Airtel.

Jio vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan details

Jio Rs 296 plan: Listed under Jio Freedom plans, this prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with 30 days pack validity. For internet data, users get a 25GB bundle pack which can be used throughout the month. The additional benefits include free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and Jio Cloud.

The Rs 296 plan also comes under Jio 5G offer. Under this, Jio offers unlimited 5G data on active recharge plan to eligible subscribers.

Airtel Rs 296 plan: Airtel on the other hand, offers 25GB of bundle data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan offer 30 days monthly validity with additional benefits of Apollo 24|7 Circle benefits, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes and free subscription to Wynk Music.

So, which telecom operator offers better value? Looking at the calling, SMS and internet benefits, Jio and Airtel offer almost similar benefits. Both offer 30 days validity, daily SMS quota and same bundle internet pack. Only difference is in the additional benefits. While Jio offers free access to its OTT services, Airtel offers cashbacks and more. Both plans are at same price range, so if you are a Jio user or Airtel, you will have an option of a monthly pack which you can use according to your internet usage.

