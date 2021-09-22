Jio Rs 3499 and BSNL Rs 2399 prepaid plans are annual offers that give 3GB daily data, check similar plans

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi offer a range of long-term prepaid plans that come with 365 days validity. These annual prepaid plans come in handy to users as they do not have to recharge every month, as users can finish off the process in one go. It also has one more benefit -- saving users from the potential tariff hikes in the future. Companies have already started the process of tariff hikes. All telcos offer 2GB daily data with 365 days validity. However, only Jio and BSNL offer 3GB daily data with 365 days validity. These plans are priced as follows.



Jio Rs 3499 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 365 days and comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It also comes with access to Jio apps. BSNL has a Rs 2399 prepaid plan that gives 425 days validity and comes along with 3GB daily data with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. The additional benefits of the plan are the same as the above-stated plan. One can thus see that BSNL gives more validity for a lesser price.



Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and 365 days validity

Airtel Rs 2498 prepaid plan: This plan offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 365 days.

Vi Rs 2595 prepaid plan: Vi Vodafone gives 2GB daily data and unlimited calls with this prepaid plan. The plan gives weekend rollover data benefits with this plan. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. The streaming benefits with this plan include access to premium Zee5 subscriptions and Vi Movies and TV access.

Jio Rs 2599 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

BSNL Rs 1498 data prepaid plan: BSNL has a validity of 365 days that comes with 2GB daily data after which speed is reduced to 40 Kbps.

BSNL further has a plan priced at Rs 1499 that comes with unlimited free voice calls and 100 SMS per day. BSNL also offers prepaid plans at Rs 1999. The Rs 1999 plan voucher gives 600GB of regular data along with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and free PRBT with unlimited song change and access to Eros Now entertainment service.



