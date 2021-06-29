Jio Rs 399 plan gives 1.5GB daily data with 56 days validity, check similar offers from Jio and Vi

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi have launched new no daily data plans. However, these plans offer less data than the regular plans, even though they are offering a few days of extra validity. If users were to consider regular prepaid plans that give 1.5GB daily data for 56 days and 84 days validity, they can consider plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi priced under Rs 600. The plans giving 1.5GB daily data with 56 days validity are priced at Rs 399. These plans also give unlimited calls and daily SMS benefits.

The same applies for plans with 84 days validity. While these plans do give shorter validity than the newly launched bulk data plans by a few days, they are ideal for users who want to make use of all the benefits and are not looking for a lot of data in a single day. Users also get coupons for extra data from telco-specific apps.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Jio gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps for 56 days.

Vi Rs 399 prepaid plan: Like Airtel and Jio, Vi offers a Rs 399 prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS. The plan also offers weekend rollover data benefits along with access to Vi movies and TV. This plan has the binge all night offer and gives 5GB extra data when recharged through the app.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Airtel offers 1.5GB of data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi 1.5GB daily data prepaid plans with 84 days validity

Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan: This plan offers 1.5GB of data per day with truly unlimited calls. The additional benefits of this plan include Airtel XStream Premium, free Hellotunes, Wynk music, free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on FAStag.

Jio Rs 555 prepaid plan: This recharge plan gives 1.5GB daily data with 84 days validity. The plan gives unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network of the country. The plan gives 100SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 599 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan from Vi gives 1.5GB data for 84 days. It also gives unlimited calling with 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include fast data during the nighttime with binge all night benefit, weekend data rollover benefit and access to Vi movies and TV. if users get this done via the Vi app, they will get 5GB of extra data.



