Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan gives Netflix benefit, how it compares to prepaid plans from Jio under Rs 500

Jio implemented its tariff hike on unlimited prepaid plans from December 1. The telco noted that it continues to provide the lowest tariffs despite the 20 per cent increase in tariffs. After the tariff hike, Jio has also revised its streaming benefits. Now, the telco offers Disney+ Hotstar benefits with its Rs 601 prepaid plan. The only other streaming benefits that prepaid plans give access to are the Jio-specific apps. Jio postpaid, however, gives access to streaming benefits including Netflix from Rs 399.

Starting from Rs 399, JioPostpaid plus plans give streaming benefits, calling, and SMS benefits with varying amounts of data. Jio's Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 75 GB of data after which customers are charged Rs 10 per GB. This plan brings rollover data of 200 GB. It also offers unlimited calling and SMS benefits with complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Jio also partnered with Amazon Prime to give JioPostPaid Plus users shopping and entertainment benefits at no extra cost. The plan brings other OTT benefits like subscriptions to Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. The plan has also brought in in-flight and roaming services.

Coming to Jio's daily data prepaid plans priced under Rs 500, they now begin at Rs 119. It gives 1.5GB of daily data and has a validity of 14 days. It gives unlimited voice calls but no SMS benefits. It gives access to Jio apps.

Jio's unlimited plan priced at Rs 179 will give 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Jio's Rs 155 plan offers 2GB of data per month, unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS. The next plan priced at Rs 239 offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100SMS per day.

For Rs 10 more, Jio gives access to 2GB daily data for 23 days, unlimited calls and 100 SMS. It also gives access to Jio apps. Rs 299 and offers 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Jio has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 419 that has 28 days validity and gives access to 3GB daily data with unlimited calls, 100 SMS and access to Jio apps.

Jio has now updated its website and added the streaming benefit to three of its revised prepaid plans. Until now, Jio's website showed streaming benefits with its Rs 601 prepaid plan. The prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with an additional 6GB of data and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Now, the telco has included Disney+Hotstar benefit with its prepaid plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 3119. The Rs 3119 prepaid plan from Jio is an annual plan and gives 365 days validity, 2GB daily data with additional 10GB data.

It also gives unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps. Prepaid plans priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1066 are 2GB daily data plans that have 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. Both plans give access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Both plans give Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits. The Rs 1066 plan gives an additional 5GB of data with access to Jio apps.



