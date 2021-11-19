Jio Rs 444 plan gives 2GB daily data with 56 days validity, check similar offers

Airtel, Jio and Vi are offering various prepaid plans under Rs 500. Some plans give access to double data and streaming benefits. Some plans also offer streaming benefits with their prepaid plans. However, some users look for basic plans with daily data, calling and SMS benefits with generous validity These users can opt for 2GB daily data plans with 56 days validity. Jio's Rs 444 prepaid plan is one such plan that gives 56 days validity. It gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Airtel and Vodafone Idea or Vi also give prepaid plans with similar benefits. These plans are priced at Rs 449.

With its Rs 449 plan, Airtel gives 2GB daily data with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity, 100 SMS per day. It also comes with a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music. Vi's Rs 449 prepaid plan is a double data prepaid plan and offers 4GB daily data for 56 days. The plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has the binge all-night offer and weekend rollover data benefit.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi prepaid plans under Rs 500

Airtel's 56-day validity plans begin at Rs 399 and offer 1.5GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music. Airtel further gives access to prepaid plans priced at Rs 349 and Rs 398 that give access to 2.5GB and 3GB daily data respectively. Both plans offer a validity of 28 days. The Rs 349 plan gives access to Amazon Prime Membership and the Rs 398 prepaid plan gives access to Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Vi has a Rs 269 prepaid plan which gives 2+2=4GB data, unlimited calling and 600 SMS for 56 days. It also gives users access to Vi Movies and TV. Vi also has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 399 that gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS. The plan also offers weekend rollover data benefits along with access to Vi movies and TV. This plan has the binge all-night offer and gives 5GB extra data when recharged through the app.



Reliance Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB of data per day, total data of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Jio has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 399 which gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps for 56 days.



