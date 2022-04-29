Jio Rs 666 vs Airtel Rs 666 plans compared: Which is a better deal?

The price hike of the telecom plans has adversely affected users. Not only are they forced to pay more, the benefits of the prepaid plans have also been reduced. Now the subscribers look for comprehensive prepaid plans that offer all the benefits including data, free calls and more validity, without costing a bomb. Airtel and Jio currently offer some of the most feasible prepaid plans right now. Although the Jio prepaid plans are a tad bit cheaper, most people prefer Airtel for its connectivity.

Jio and Airtel are offering a mid-range prepaid plan at Rs 666. The prepaid plans offer more or less similar benefits, but the Jio plans offer more validity. Here is how the two plans compare.

— The Airtel prepaid plans priced at Rs 666 offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 77 days. Additionally, users also get free access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk Music.

— The Jio prepaid plan also offers similar benefits. The Rs 666 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Jio apps. The plan has a validity of 84 days.

If you are a Vodafone subscriber, worry not because Vodafone also has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 666. The prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. It also comes along with access to Vi movies and TV for 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Binge All Night Benefits, Weekend Data Rollover benefits and Data Delights offer.

Airtel also has a prepaid plan at Rs 599, which is loaded with benefits. The prepaid plan offers access to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, which has a validity of 30 days.The prepaid plan also includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 3GB of data on a daily basis and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. You also get an Apollo subscription for 3 months, a free online course at Shaw Academy, and more. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.