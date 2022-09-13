Jio Rs 749 vs Jio 719 compared: Which prepaid Jio plan offers better benefits?

In August, Reliance Jio launched a new prepaid plan for its customers, offering unlimited calling, OTT subscription and 2GB daily data with 90 days validity at just Rs 750. The plan was one of the top trending recharge packs. However, Jio has just upgraded it and slashed its price by Rs 1. Yes, you heard that right, Jio has changed its Rs 750 prepaid plan and now the new price is Rs 749.

While the telecom operator has kept all the benefits of the Rs 750 plan the same as the Rs 749 plan, there is still a big difference. With the Rs 750 plan, Jio was offering an additional 100MB of data at Rs 1. But now with Rs 749, users will not get additional data. So let's take a quick look at all the benefits included in Jio's updated Rs 749 prepaid plan.

Jio Rs 749 Plan

The Rs 749 prepaid plan by Jio comes with 90 days of pack validity with a total data of Rs 180 GB. It also includes a 2GB daily high-speed data limit, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, Jio Security and more.

Now you must be thinking about why Jio changed the pricing of the plan and why it's just Rs 1 cheaper. Well, Jio is trying to play smoothly here to drive its average revenue per user (ARPU). There is also a big physiological marketing strategy behind which we term the "Decoy Effect".

The decoy effect in marketing refers to the tendency of customers to shift their choices between two options when they are also given a third option that is asymmetrically favoured.

In simpler words, when we go to the movies and buy popcorn, the small and medium-sized buckets have a significant change in price, but the medium and large buckets don't have a wider price gap. This makes customers either opt for small or will give a few extra bucks to get their hands on the larger bucket.

So, if we look into the pricing of other Jio prepaid plans, the telecom company offers three prepaid plans under 800 with 2GB daily data and more than 30 days of validity. These plans are priced at Rs 533, Rs 719 and Rs 749.

The Rs 533 offers 2GB daily with 56 days validity. The next plan, with Rs 719 offers 2GB daily data with 84 days validity and Rs 749 offers 2GB daily data with 90 days validity. So, by paying just an extra 30 Rs customers are getting 7 more days of added pack validity.

So in the 719 plan customers are paying Rs 8.32 (Rs 749/90 days) per day with a total of 168GB of data. But on the same offer, they will pay the same cost of Rs 8.32 per day for a Rs 749 plan for 90 days and will get 180GB of data. So no doubt consumers will move towards the Rs 749 plan, which benefits the company too.