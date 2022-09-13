Jio slashes price of Rs 750 prepaid plan, here is what the plan offers now

In August, Reliance Jio launched a new prepaid plan for its customers, offering unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and 2GB daily data with 90 days validity at Rs 750. The plan has been one of the top trending recharge packs since then. However, Jio just revised the plan and it is offering the same benefits for Rs 749.

While the telecom operator has kept all the benefits of the Rs 750 plan the same, there is still a big difference. With the Rs 750 plan, Jio was offering an additional 100MB of data at Re 1. But now, with Rs 749, users will not get additional data. Let's take a quick view of all the benefits included in Jio's updated Rs 749 prepaid plan.

Jio Rs 749 plan benefits

The new Rs 749 prepaid plan by Jio comes with 90 days of pack validity, which comes around a total data of Rs 180 GB. The plan also includes benefits like -- 2GB daily high-speed data limit, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, Jio Security and more.

If we look into the pricing of Jio prepaid plans, the telecom company offers three prepaid plans under 800 with 2GB daily data and more than 30 days of validity. These plans are priced at Rs 533, Rs 719, and Rs 749.

--The Rs 533 plan offers 2GB daily data with 56 days validity. The calling benefits obviously come along.

--The second plan worth Rs 719 offers 2GB daily data with 84 days validity, while Rs 749 offers 2GB daily data with 90 days validity. So, by paying just an extra Rs 30, customers are getting 7 days added pack validity of Rs 749. If you compare these two plans, the second one (plan worth Rs 749) makes a lot more sense and offers a lot more data.