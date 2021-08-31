Jio to revise Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans from September 1, check all details

Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar is set to revise its prepaid plans from tomorrow, September 1. Starting tomorrow, Disney+ Hotstar will offer three new plans including Mobile at Rs 499 per year, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year. It is doing away with its VIP subscription that came for Rs 399 per year and will give access to all content to all users, which was not the case until now.

Until now, Disney+ Hotstar gave two types of subscriptions -- namely VIP and Premium subscriptions for Rs 399 and Rs 1499 per year. VIP customers had limited access to benefits with no access to English shows and Disney originals and also had ads. Various plans and offers from telecom companies gave Disney+ Hotstar a complimentary service. Jio has a separate section of Disney+ Hotstar VIP plans on its website. It is not surprising that the telco is now going to revise the tariffs of these plans as the basic plan from Disney+ Hotstar is now Rs 100 costlier from September 1. Earlier the Disney+ Hotstar plans were priced at Rs 401, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 5988.

Now, as reported by Telecom Talk, these prepaid plans will see a hike. Jio has not updated its website as of yet but according to the report, Jio will offer Disney+ Hotstar plans which will begin from Rs 499 and will come with 3GB daily data and a validity of 28 days. The next plan will cost Rs 666 and will offer 2GB daily data and 56 days validity. After this plan, the next plan will be priced at Rs 888 and will give 2GB daily data with 84 days validity.



Finally, there will be an annual plan with Disney+ Hotstar benefits which will give 365 days validity and offer 2GB daily data and will be priced at Rs 2599. All these plans will also offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Jio will also offer a data plan which will be priced at Rs 549 that will offer 1.5GB daily data to users for a validity of 56 days. Meanwhile, users who are already subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar plans can use them till the end of their subscription after which they will have to opt for upgraded plans.



