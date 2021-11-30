Jio TV: Features, launch, expected India price, and everything that we know so far

The Indian telecom giant Jio is now reported to venture into the Smart TV segment after the launch of its affordable 4G smartphone, the JioPhone Next. Although there's no confirmation on the launch date yet, reports suggest that the Jio TV may launch sometime next year. Along with that, there are rumours about a Jio tablet that may launch alongside.

Jio is known for its affordable products and services, hence, the rumoured Jio TV could follow suit. It is quite possible that Jio may bundle the TV with the set-top box that it offers with the Jio Fiber broadband connection. The Jio TV is said to come in multiple screen sizes. We may also see a custom OS running on board. Not a lot of details are available about Jio TV at present. But we expect to find more about it soon.

Jio TV specs and features

--Jio is rumoured to be working on a couple of new hardware products. The report comes from 91mobiles which reveals that Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio tablet in 2022. Up until now, we have heard rumours about Jio's upcoming laptop. But now reports around a new TV and tablet have begun to appear. This could be an indication that the company is looking to create an ecosystem of its products.

--The company introduced the JioPhone Next recently. It was rumoured that the Jio Book laptop would launch alongside JioPhone Next, but that didn't happen. There has been no word from Jio about the launch of Jio Book yet. So it's possible that Jio may launch these rumoured products during the same event in 2022.

--The specifications of the Jio TV are not out yet. However, we are presuming that the TV will arrive in multiple display sizes, possibly 32-inch, 43-inch and 50-inch models. The resolution on this TV may be capped to 1080p considering the affordability factor. It could also be running a custom OS.

--We have also heard that Jio may bundle this rumoured TV with the set-top box it provides with the Jio Fiber connection.

--As pointed earlier, Jio is working on a tablet. This tablet is expected to run Pragati OS, which Google and Jio in collaboration have designed, and we already see the JioPhone Next running it. Other than this, it is supposed to ship with an entry-level Qualcomm chipset. The tablet is likely to come preloaded with Play Store, Jio apps and a few other OTT apps.

--Apart from these newly rumoured products, Jio is supposed to be working on the Jio Book. The laptop was recently spotted on GeekBench, which revealed a few details of this device. The listing states that the JioBook will be powered by MediaTek MT8788 chipset. It says that the laptop will get 2GB RAM and run Android 11 OS.

--A previous report revealed that JioBook would feature a 1366x768 resolution display. It says that a Snapdragon 665 SoC could power the laptop. The laptop is supposed to come in two models. One with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. And another with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

--The JioBook could bring connectivity options like a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It is hinted to get a three-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio chip. JioBook may also bring 4G support. Along with this, the laptop is supposed to get apps like JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages. There may also be Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office.

Jio TV launch and India price (expected)

Jio TV is supposed to launch alongside the Jio tablet somewhere in 2022. At present, we do not have a specific launch date. So we will have to wait for any further leaks to find about the same.

Much like the launch date, there's barely any information about the pricing of the Jio TV. But looking at the previous pricing trends, we can assume it to be an affordable offering. For reference, the cheapest TV from Xiaomi, i.e. Mi TV 4A Pro, is priced at Rs 16,999. So we can expect the Jio TV to ship at under Rs 15,000.