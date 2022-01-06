Jio UPI autopay is now live for prepaid and postpaid customers, check all details

Jio customers will now be able to make payments for their recharges without having to remember their date of recharge or the last date of validity as the tariff plan chosen by the users will be auto-renewed on the set date. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday noted unified payments interface (UPI) autopay is now live on MyJio App. Jio has become the first telecom operator in adapting the e-mandate feature that was launched by the NPCI last year. It will enable users to set standing instructions on the MyJio App using UPI autopay for their various tariff plans.

According to the revised RBI guidelines, customers are not required to enter UPI PIN to validate recharge transactions for amounts up to Rs 5000. Users will also be able to create, modify and remove the e-mandate for the tariff plans as per their requirements through UPI Autopay, NPCI noted.

Starting October 1, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) amended the standards for auto-debit transactions. Users who have set up online subscriptions or regular payments for their insurance premiums, rent, utility bills, or systematic investment plans (SIPs) may have to re-authenticate their payments as a result of the new requirements. According to the central bank's recommendations, customers must use additional factor authentication (AFA) on all recurring payments made with their debit cards, credit cards, UPI, and prepaid payments instruments (PPIs).

Kunal Kalawatia, chief of products, NPCI said, "We are glad to associate with Jio and witness UPI AUTOPAY venturing into the ever-evolving telecom sector. We believe our collaboration will change the way Jio customers experience a renewal of their mobile tariff plans. With UPI AUTOPAY, it's our constant endeavour at NPCI to provide an extra layer of comfort and convenience to all the customers for their recurring spending and payments. We believe that this integration will drive a favourable customer sentiment about seamless and automated recurring payments."

Kiran Thomas, Director, Jio said, "The combination of Jio's superior prepaid and postpaid plans and UPI autopay will now be available to every Jio user. Jio users will no longer need to remember their recharge renewal date or bill payment date and perform manual payments. This will enable an always-on service experience for every Jio prepaid user."

In December 2021, during the Fuel for India event Akash Ambani, the Director and Head of Strategy and a member of the Executive Committee at Reliance Jio, said JioMart and Jio mobile prepaid recharges will be widely available on WhatsApp in 2022. He noted that the recharges on-the-go WhatsApp recharges will bring convenience for consumers.



