Jio users are unable to make calls, send messages across India 

Telecom operator Jio is reportedly facing an outage in India. Several users took to social media to report that they are unable to make calls since morning. Some users were also not able to send messages when they woke up in the morning. However, mobile data services seems to be working normally for all users despite the outage. Only the calling and SMS services have been affected.

A Twitter user wrote, "No volte sign since morning & so unable to make any calls. Is this how you are planning to provide 5g services when normal calls are having issues?"

Some users are also not able to use the internet services while it is working for some. Jio is yet to address the outage.

