Jio Valentine’s Day offer: Up to 87GB free data and other benefits on select prepaid plans

Reliance Jio has announced a new Valentine's Day offer on a few prepaid plans. The telecom company is giving up to 87GB mobile data, discount on flight booking, a free burger, and a lot more. The latest offers are visible on the company's website and official MyJio app. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Jio prepaid plan offer.

Jio Valentine's Day offer 2023: Benefits explained

The details revealed in the official My Jio app say that people will get up to 87GB free mobile data with select prepaid plans. Do keep in mind that the telecom operator is offering 87GB of free data with only one Jio plan and a few packs include only 12GB of free data.

The other benefits are up to Rs 750 off on flight bookings of Rs 4,500 or more on Ixigo and Rs 150 off on a minimum order of Rs 799 from the Ferns and Petals app. Reliance Jio users can also claim a free chicken kebab or McAloo Tikki burger worth Rs 105 if they spend Rs 199 or more on McDonald's. All the coupons for all the offers can be collected using the MyJio app. One just needs to head to this app and navigate to the "Coupons and Winnings" tab to avail coupon code.

Jio Valentine's Day offer: Eligible prepaid plans

Reliance Jio has launched Valentine's Day offer on four prepaid plans, including Rs 249, Rs 349, Rs 899, and Rs 2,999. The first prepaid plan includes a 2GB daily data plan and comes with a validity period of 23 days. The Rs 349 prepaid Jio plan offers 2.5GB data per day and it has 30 days validity.

The Rs 899 Jio prepaid plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data and it comes with a validity period of 90 days. The Rs 2,999 is a long-term prepaid plan, which comes with free 87GB mobile data, along with 2.5GB daily data. The pack will remain valid for 388 days once you buy it.

All the prepaid plans have unlimited calls and SMS benefits too. Currently, it is unknown when the new offer on Jio prepaid plans will expire. Customers who are interested in buying any one of the mentioned plans can check out them in the MyJio app and the company's official website.