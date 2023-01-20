Jio vs Airtel plans offering 2.5 GB daily data limit: Price, benefits and more

Reliance Jio recently included a new recharge plan for its prepaid users. Priced at Rs 899 and Rs 349 the newly added plans offer unlimited calling, SMS and 2.5GB daily data limit for users who want more high-speed internet for streaming, gaming or just for scrolling through social media. However, Airtel users don't have to feel FOMO. Jio's rival also offer a range of prepaid recharge plans which offer 2.5GB daily data limit, calling and added benefits.

Let's check out the list of 2.5GB daily data plans offered by Jio and Airtel.

Jio 2.5 GB data plans

Rs 349 plan: This newly added plan offers 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to all networks, 100 SMS per day for a validity of 30 days. With this plan ,users can also access Jio 5G if they have received the Welcome invite and are living in the Jio 5G covered area. The additional benefits include free subscription to Jio apps - JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Rs 899 plan: With this newly launched plan, Jio offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 2.5GB data per day and daily 100 SMS for a validity period of 90 days. This means the plan offers a data benefit of 225GB. The additional benefits include free subscription of JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. This plan is also part of the Jio 5G Welcome Offer.

Rs 2023 plan: Jio introduced this long-term plan early this year under its new year launch. With this plan users get 252 days pack validity with 630GB total data at 2.5GB daily high-speed internet limit. Along with that the pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and benefits of Jio apps - JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Airtel 2.5 GB data plans

Rs 399 plan: Airtel offers a lot in its 2.5GB daily data plans. The teleco includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and free 3 months subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile. However, the plan validity is set for just 28 days.

Rs 999 plan: With 84 days pack validity Airtel users can enjoy 2.5GB daily data limit, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and added benefits. As for OTT subscription, this plan offers 3 months Disney Plus Hotstar mobile on Airtel App and Web along with 84 days membership for Amazon Prime.

Rs 3359 plan: This annual plan is loaded with benefits including 1 year Amazon Prime Video mobile subscription, Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription, and more with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day at 365 days validity.