Jio vs Airtel Rs 2999 yearly plan: Check who offers better benefits

Jio and Airtel are the top two leading telecom operators in India. Both telcos offer a range of prepaid, postpaid and broadband services for its users and try to give something different to hold on its consumer base and compete with the rival. While Jio offers a variety of options, Airtel tries to club more deals. At the pricing point also, both the service providers try to keep their pricing somewhat the same but with difference in benefits. However, there is one prepaid recharge plan which is listed at the same price by both Jio and Airtel.

The annual plan for Rs 2999 is listed in both Jio and Airtel's list of prepaid recharge plans. The plan offers calling, data and added benefits with an annual validity of 365 days. But both Jio and Airtel offer something extra to make this annual plan standout. Let's take a detailed look at the Rs 2999 prepaid plan offered by Jio and Airtel and see which telecom operator offers better value.

Jio vs Airtel Rs 2999 prepaid plan details

Jio Rs 2999 plan: Users who will recharge with Rs 2999 will get 912.5GB total internet data with 2.5GB daily limit, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day for validity of 365 days. Additionally, Jio is currently offering a special offer under this annual recharge plan. Under the Jio Happy New Year offer benefits, users can avail 23 days extra validity with extra 75GB data on this plan. Which means users will get 388 days validity with 987.5GB total data. Not to forget, Jio users will also get free access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and Jio Cloud.

Airtel Rs 2999 plan: Airtel Rs 2999 plan: Airtel on the other hand, offers 2GB daily data, with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day on this prepaid plan with validity of 365 days. In the box of additional benefits, users get Apollo 24|7 Circle benefits, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes and free subscription to Wynk Music.

So, which telecom operator offers better value? Looking at the additional benefits, both Jio and Airtel offer a fair share of subscriptions. However, Jio is offering more daily data limit and more validity with the special offer bringing it a step ahead of Airtel. If Airtel users want to get 2.5GB daily data, then they have to recharge with a Rs 3359 prepaid plan. On the other hand, Jio offers a 2GB daily data limit with its Rs 2879 plan making it a little bit more affordable than Airtel.

