Jio vs Airtel Rs 599 postpaid plan: Data, calling, and other benefits compared

Jio and Airtel, the two big players in the Indian telecom industry, are currently competing to offer the best mobile postpaid services at the most affordable prices. Both telcos recently made changes to their postpaid offerings and added new plans to cater to the different needs of their customers. While both Jio and Airtel differentiate their postpaid offerings by including added benefits such as OTT services, they keep the pricing almost the same to attract and retain customers by offering comparable services at similar prices. One such plan offered by both telcos at the same price is the Rs 599 postpaid plan.

Jio and Airtel both offer data, calling and OTT benefits with their Rs 599 postpaid plans. However, there are some differences in the services and added benefits that make the two mobile operators stand out from each other.



Let's take a detailed look at the available Rs 599 postpaid plans offered by Jio and Airtel and compare which telco offers the best value."

Jio Rs 599 postpaid plan details

With a monthly plan rental of Rs 599, this postpaid plan by Jio offers unlimited voice calling, unlimited data and 100 SMS per day. Users also get free access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, Jio Cinema, and JioCloud. This plan also comes under the Jio Welcome offer for Jio True 5G and offers access to unlimited 5G data to eligible users.

Additionally, Jio is offering a 30-day free trial of this plan to new users or customers who want to switch from prepaid to postpaid to experience the postpaid services of the telco.

Airtel Rs 599 postpaid plan details

Airtel recently introduced the Rsa 599 plan under its mobile postpaid plans listing. Under its offerings, the telco is providing a data rollover of 75GB, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling. Users get 1 regular and 1 free family add-ons SIM with the new connection.

Additionally, the plans also include a free subscription to Amazon Prime Videos and Disney Plus Hotstar and other benefits.

So, which telco offers the better value? Well, Jio with its Rs 599 postpaid plan offers unlimited data with 5G access. However, on the other end, Airtel offers limited data but with free subscriptions to OTT platforms. So, while one telco focuses on providing more data, the other stands out with OTT benefits.

Notably, if Jio users want the same unlimited data benefits but with OTT, they can spend 100 more bucks and get Rs 699 Family Plan which will not only offer a free trial but will include a free subscription to Netflix and Amazon Basic.



