Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: All new prepaid recharge plans compared

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vi have announced tariff hikes for prepaid plans. While Airtel and Vi have implemented the revised tariffs on plans, Jio's updated plans will go into effect from December 1, 2021. Jio noted that it continues to provide the lowest tariffs despite the 20 per cent increase in tariffs. There is not much of a difference between the prepaid plans in Airtel and Vi. However, Jio's plans are relatively cheaper than Airtel and VI, which was also the case before the hike was announced. Airtel and Vi have increased the tariffs by up to 25 per cent and Jio has hiked its prepaid tariffs by 20 per cent. The telecom operators have noted that the tariff hikes are aimed at improving the Averrage Revenue Per User (ARPU) and to strengthen a sustainable telecom industry.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans with 28 days validity:

Jio's unlimited plans priced at Rs 129 will be hiked to Rs 155. This plan offers 2GB of data per month, unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS. Plans priced at Rs 199 will be priced at Rs 239 will offer 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100SMS per day. The Rs 249 plan will be hiked to Rs 299 and will offer 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Both Airtel and Vi will increase their base plans to Rs 99. Both the plans offer 28 days validity, 200 MB data and 1 paise per second voice tariff. This is a voice plan and will give voice benefits. Airtel notes that it will give 50 per cent more talktime of Rs 99. Airtel has a prepaid plan that will be priced at Rs 179 and will give unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and will come with 2GB data.

Vi will also give its prepaid plan that will be priced at rs 179 and will give unlimited calling, 300 SMS and 2GB data. The next prepaid plan with 28 days validity is the Rs 265 plan from Airtel that will give 1GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling. Vi will offer the same benefits with its Rs 269 prepaid plan.Airtel's next upgraded plan will be priced at Rs 359 and will give unlimited calling, 2GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. Vi's next prepaid plan will also be priced at Rs 359 and will also offer 2GB daily data with 100 SMS and unlimited calls.



Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans with 56 days validity:

Jio has two prepaid plans with 56 days validity that offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plans priced at Rs 399 and Rs 444 will be hiked to Rs 479 and Rs 533 respectively. Airtel has two 56-day validity plans that will be priced at Rs 479 and Rs 549 respectively and will give 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. Vi also has two prepaid plans that give 56 days validity and will be priced at Rs 479 and Rs 539 respectively. These plans will also bring with them 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans with 84 days validity:

Jio, Airtel and Vi have three prepaid plans each with 84 days validity. Jio's plans priced at Rs 329, Rs 555 and Rs 599 will be hiked to Rs 395, Rs 666 and Rs 719 respectively. While all plans offer unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day, they offer 6GB data, 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively.

Airtel's prepaid plans with 84 days validity will come for Rs 455, Rs 719 and Rs 839 respectively. While the Rs 455 plan will give 6GB data, the Rs 719 and Rs 839 plans will come with 1.5GB and 2Gb daily data respectively. All plans will come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi's prepaid plans with 84 days validity are priced at Rs 459, Rs 710 and Rs 839 respectively. The benefits are identical to Airtel's prepaid plans with 6GB data, 1.5GB data and 2GB daily data for the Rs 459, Rs 710 and Rs 839 plans respectively. All plans will come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.



Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans with 365 days validity:

Jio's Rs 1299 prepaid plan will be hiked to Rs 1559. This plan gives 336 days validity and gives 24GB data, unlimited voice calls and 3600 SMS. The Rs 2399 prepaid plan from Jio will be hiked to Rs 2879. It is an annual plan that gives 365 days validity with 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Jio will also hike data add-on prepaid plans. The plans priced at Rs 51, Rs 101 and Rs 251 will be hiked to Rs 61, Rs 121 and Rs 301. These plans give 6GB, 12GB and 50GB data respectively. The Rs 301 plan has a validity of 30 days.



Airtel has two annual prepaid plans with 3GB daily data that will give 365 days validity. These plans will come for Rs 1799 and Rs 2999 respectively and will bring with them 24Gb data and 2Gb daily data respectively. These plans will also come with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Vi's annual prepaid plans will be priced at Rs 1799 and Rs 2899 respectively. The benefits of these plans include 24GB data and 1.5GB daily data respectively, and also unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 365 days validity.



