Jio vs Airtel vs Vi September plans: List of prepaid plans, price, validity, comparison and benefits

Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Monday upgraded its plans. It will now give users access to all content through three new plans including Mobile at Rs 499 per year, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year. It is doing away with its VIP subscription that came for Rs 399 per year. Following this development, telecom companies including Airtel, Jio and Vi have upgraded their prepaid plans which earlier used to come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit. The plans will now come with Disney+ Hotstar Moblie. While Disney+ Hotstar VIP was priced at Rs 399, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan is priced at Rs 499. They are priced as follows.

Jio has now updated its website and will offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans with its upgraded mobile plans. The plans now begin from Rs 499 and come with 3GB daily data and a validity of 28 days. The next plan costs Rs 666 and offers 2GB daily data and 56 days validity. After this plan, the next plan is priced at Rs 888 and will give 2GB daily data with 84 days validity.Finally, there is an annual plan with Disney+ Hotstar benefits which will give 365 days validity and offer 2GB daily data and will be priced at Rs 2599. All these plans also offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Jio now also offers a data plan which will be priced at Rs 549 that will offer 1.5GB daily data to users for a validity of 56 days. Meanwhile, users who are already subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar plans can use them till the end of their subscription after which they will have to opt for upgraded plans.

Coming to Airtel, the telco too, has updated its list of plans. They are now priced at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 2798. These plans offer 3GB data per day for 28 days, 2GB data for 56 days and 2GB data for 365 days. The plans also give access to unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS per day. These plans will also give users access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, so mobile users will have access to Disney+ Hotstar as well as Amazon Prime.

V's Disney+ Hotstar plans are priced at Rs 401, Rs 601 and Rs 801. These plans offer 100GB data for 28 days, 200GB data for 56 days and 300GB data for 84 days. Like Jio and Airtel, Vi also offers an annual prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB daily data with 365 days validity. All of these plans offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with telecom-specific benefits. Vi also gives a data plan priced at Rs 501 that offers 75GB data for 56 days validity.



