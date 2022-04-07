Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: New prepaid plans with 1 full month validity

Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio have recently launched new prepaid recharge plans that come with one full month of validity. Previously, the telecom operators were offering plans with 28 days of validity. Now, customers will also see plans with up to 30 or 31 days of validity. If you are looking for the best prepaid plans with one-month validity, then you can check out some of them below.

Airtel recharge plan with one-month validity

Airtel users will find a Rs 296 prepaid recharge plan on the company's official website that comes with a validity period of 30 days. With this plan, one will get unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS on a daily basis as well as a total of 25GB of data for a full month. Once the data get exhausted, users will be required to pay 50 paise per MB.

If you can spend more, then you can also check out the Rs 319 Airtel prepaid plan, which offers 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls and 2GB of daily data. Once the provided data is exhausted, then the internet speed drop down to 64Kbps. It will remain valid for 30 days when you buy it.

Reliance Jio prepaid plan with one month validity

Reliance Jio also has a Rs 296 prepaid recharge plan, which is also for 30 days. The plan ships with unlimited voice call benefit as well as 100 SMS per day and 25GB of high-speed data. If your budget is a little low, then you can check out the Rs 209 Jio prepaid plan, but this one comes with a validity of 28 days. The plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 1GB of daily data.

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan with one month validity

Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 327 prepaid plan, which was recently launched in the country. This recharge plan includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. You don't get data on a daily basis and the pack comes with a total of 25GB of data as there is no FUP limit. The latest Rs 327 prepaid plan from Vodafone comes with a validity period of 30 days.

Those who want a prepaid plan that has 31 days of validity period, then they can consider buying the Rs 337 plan. This also offers prepaid customers unlimited voice call benefit, 100 SMS per day and 28GB of data. All this will be available to users throughout the validity period of the plan.