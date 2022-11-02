Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch ICC T20 World Cup

Telecom operators are offering free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar on select prepaid plans. Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer a number of prepaid plans for users who want to watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup. These plans come with bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions, along with unlimited calling, SMS data, and more.

Users can recharge with the available Jio, Airtel or Vi plans to enjoy free benefits of streaming matches, shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar without purchasing Hotstar plans separately. Here are all the Cricket plans offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vi you can recharge with.



Jio plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Rs 1499 plan: This plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day with pack validity of 84 days. It also offers 168GB Total data with 2GB daily data limit. Users also get 1 year Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription along with complimentary access to Jio apps-- JioTV, JioCinema and more.

Rs 4199 plan: The prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day with pack validity of 365 days. It includes 1095GB total data with a 3GB daily data limit. And of course free subscription to 1 year Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription with Jio apps benefits.



Airtel plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Rs 181 plan: This plan includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day with 1GB daily data with 30 days validity and 3 months subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Rs 399 plan: The prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB daily data with 28 days validity and 3 month Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Rs 499 plan: Airtel offers 2GB daily data with 28 days validity. With unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day this plan also includes a 1 year subscription to Disney + Hotstar Mobile.

Rs 599 plan: This plan comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 3GB of data per day with a 28-day validity period, and 1 Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership.

Rs 839 plan: Users will get unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2GB daily with 84 days validity. It also includes a 3 months subscription to Disney + Hotstar Mobile.

Rs 2999 plan: The annual plan comes with 365 days validity and offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and more. The pack also has a 1 year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Rs 3359 plan: This plan comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB of data per day with a 365 days validity and 1 year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership.



Vodafone plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Rs 151 plan: This prepaid plan offers 30 days plan validity with 8GB total data and 3 months mobile subscription to Disney + Hotstar.

Rs 399 plan: Users will get 28 days validity with 2.5GB daily data and 3 months Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription.

Rs 499 plan: The plan comes with 28 days validity and offers 2GB daily data and 1 year subscription to Disney + Hotstar Mobile.

Rs 601 plan: Vi offers 28 days validity with 3GB daily data and 1 year Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription and 16 GB extra data.

Rs 901 plan: Users will get 70 days plan validity with 3GB per daily data and 1 year Disney + Hotstar mobile and 48 GB extra data.

Rs 1066 plan: The prepaid plan includes 84 days validity with 2GB daily data limit and 1 year mobile subscription to Disney + Hotstar.

Rs 3099 plan: Vi offers 365 days validity with 2GB daily data limit along with Day 1 year Disney + Hotstar mobile and extra 75 GB data.