Jio working with Google to launch 'ultra-affordable' 5G smartphone in India

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, in his address during the company's 45th annual general meeting, stated that Jio is "working with Google to develop ultra-affordable smartphones" for the Indian market.

"We are privileged to have the world's leading tech companies as partners in our 'Made in India' 5G collaboration," Ambani said.

Jio currently has "well-established relationships" with global network technology providers like Meta, Google, Microsoft, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Cisco.

In addition, the RIL chief said that Jio has also forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India.

Further, Ambani also said that Jio would launch its 5G services by Diwali 2022 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali this year.

It would be expanded to other cities and towns in phases rapidly to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023, he added.

The RIL chief mentioned that Jio's ambitious 5G rollout plan would be the fastest in the world.

"With 5G, Jio will launch billions of smart sensors with connected intelligence that will trigger Internet of Things (IoT) and fuel the fourth industrial revolution. It will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data, Ambani said.

To build pan-India 5G network, Jio has committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore.