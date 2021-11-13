JioBook laptop launch soon: Specifications, features, India price, and all that we know so far

After the launch of Jio Phone Next, Jio is now preparing to launch its first laptop, the JioBook. Looking at the brand's history of highly affordable phones, JioBook can be expected to be an entry-level laptop. The JioBook has now been spotted on GeekBench, revealing key details of the laptop. According to this, the laptop will be powered by the MediaTek MT8788 chipset. In addition, the JioBook is listed with 2GB of RAM and Android 11 OS. Reportedly, the JioBook scored 1,178 points in single-core and 4,246 points in multi-core tests.

A previous leak suggests that JioBook will feature a 1366x768 pixels display. It was also said that the laptop would ship with a Snapdragon 665 chipset. The laptop was supposed to launch alongside the JioPhone Next, but that did not happen. Now a fresh Geekbench listing suggests that the laptop is not too far away from launch. Keeping in mind, we have detailed everything we know about JioBook so far.

JioBook: Specs and features

--The JioBook is expected to be the next big announcement from the Indian telecom giant. It is the brand's first laptop, so there's a lot of hype around it. In a new GeekBench listing, key details of JioBook have been revealed. The JioBook has been spotted with model number NB1112MM on the website. The listing states that JioBook will be powered by MediaTek MT8788 chipset. It says that the laptop will get 2GB RAM and run Android 11 OS. The JioBook managed to score 1,178 points in single-core and 4,246 points in multi-core tests.

--The model number NB1112MM listed on GeekBench was earlier found in the BIS listings with two other model numbers NB1118QMW, and NB1148QMW. This essentially means that JioBook has three different variants.

--The design of the laptop was showcased in an early leak that appeared in March. It appears in black colour with thick bezels all around the display. The top bezel houses a web camera for video calls. The keyboard has a window key, but it's unlikely to run windows. So we are assuming that it is a picture of a pre-production unit, and the final laptop will look different from what we see now.

--A previous report revealed that JioBook would feature a 1366x768 resolution display. It says that a Snapdragon 665 SoC could power the laptop. The laptop is supposed to come in two models. One with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. And another with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

--The JioBook could bring connectivity options like a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It is hinted to get a three-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio chip. JioBook may also bring 4G support. Along with this, the laptop is supposed to get apps like JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages. There may also be Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office.

JioBook launch and India price expected

JioBook has been in the news for quite some time now. The laptop was expected to arrive alongside the JioPhone Next, but that didn't happen. While we do not have a confirmed launch date yet, the recent GeekBench listing suggests that we are not too far away from the launch.

There's barely any information around the price of the JioBook yet. But looking at the brand's history of affordable devices, we can expect the JioBook to be a cheap offering.