JioBook laptop launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and what we know so far

JioBook could be the next major product from Reliance this year. Other than the 5G phone, the Indian telecom giant is reportedly working on a laptop. Going by Jio's reputation, the rumoured JioBook will be an entry-level offering aimed at consumers on a tight budget. While the launch date is yet to be revealed, a hardware certification document hints towards the arrival of JioBook soon. The document states that JioBook is ARM-based and is certified to run Windows 10. It also mentions Emdoor Digital Technology as the OEM, a Shenzen-based company.

Previous leaks have hinted that the device could be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 chipset or a Snapdragon 665 chipset. It may get 2GB RAM and run Windows 11 OS. An LCD display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels is likely to feature on the JioBook. There's more that we know about the JioBook, so keep reading to find out all the details.

JioBook: Specs and features

-- The JioBook has been in the news for quite some time now. It has seen a bunch of leaks, and now we have another revealing a few details of the rumoured laptop. The leak comes from 91mobiles that spotted a hardware certification document. The document details the product ID as 400830078. However, the marketing name is not revealed.

--It is said to be developed by Emdoor Digital Technology, which is a Shenzen based company. Emdoor specialises in such hardware and has a huge "218-series" range of devices. The document shows the JioBook with the "QL218_V2.2_JIO_11.6_20220113_v2" product name. Thus, it's possible that JioBook will be a rebadged version of one of these devices. The document further states that JioBook will be powered by an ARM-based chipset and is certified to run Windows 10.

-- The JioBook was spotted on GeekBench earlier. The laptop appeared with model number NB1112MM on the website. As per the listing, JioBook is powered by a MediaTek MT8788 chipset. It says that the laptop will get 2GB RAM and run Android 11 OS. The JioBook recorded a score of 1,178 points in single-core and 4,246 points in multi-core GeekBench tests.

-- The design of JioBook was shown in an early leak that appeared in March. The alleged laptop appeared in a conventional design with thick bezels all around the display in the picture. The keyboard doesn't have a dedicated number pad. Interestingly, it has an old windows button. So, we are assuming that it is a picture of a pre-production unit, and the final laptop will look different from what we see now.

-- A previous leak revealed that JioBook might feature a 1366x768 resolution display. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC and coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There may be another model with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

--The JioBook is expected to bring connectivity options like a mini-HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G and Bluetooth. It may feature a three-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio chip. Apps like JioStore, JioMeet, JioPages, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge and Office are likely to be preinstalled on this laptop.

JioBook launch and India price expected

The JioBook has seen a bunch of leaks by now. A freshly leaked hardware certification document hints that the launch could be around the corner. However, that alone doesn't guarantee the launch as we are yet to hear about the laptop from the telecom giant.

At the moment, there's no information about the price of the JioBook. But we can expect it to be an affordable offering considering the history of cheap smartphone offerings from the brand.