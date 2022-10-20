JioBook laptop now on sale for everyone for less than Rs 15,000 in India

The JioBook laptop is now available for everyone for less than Rs 15,000 in India. People who have a very low budget for laptops can consider buying the JioBook laptop. To recall, Reliance Jio unveiled its first-ever laptop earlier this month at India Mobile Congress (IMC) event. The device was then made available for government officials and it is now finally on sale for everyone.

The JioBook laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 15,799, which is slightly low compared to its original price. The device was initially listed on the government website for Rs 19,500. It seems that the laptop is either listed at a discounted price or being made available for regular users at a lower price range. Interested buyers can get the device through Reliance Digital store.

There is up to Rs 5,000 instant discount on several bank cards. The platform is offering flat Rs 3,000 discount offer on credit cards from leading banks and Rs 5,000 off on credit card EMI transactions. The debit cardholders will also be able to avail some discount, which you can check on Reliance Digital website.

The JioBook is aimed at those who have a limited budget and want a laptop for basic purposes like browsing as well as education. It comes with an 11.6-inch HD display. This one has broad bezels and a 2-megapixel camera on the front for video calls. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is backed by Adreno 610 GPU.

It comes with only 2GB RAM, which means multi-tasking won't be smooth on this. It is being offered with 32GB eMMC storage which is expandable by up to 128GB. The laptop runs on JioOS, which the company claims is well-optimized for smooth performance. The product even has a JioStore, which allows people to install any third-party app on the laptop.

There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, which Reliance Jio claims can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. There is also passive cooling support for heat emission. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI mini, Wi-Fi, and more. Interestingly, the device comes with an embedded Jio SIM card, which will allow people to enable Jio 4G LTE connectivity.