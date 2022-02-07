JioBook laptop with Windows 10 may be closer to its launch in India

Reliance Jio's laptop is what we keep hearing about every now and then. Rumours have suggested that Jio is working on an uber-cheap laptop for the masses, but so far the specifications have not come to light much. Reliance Jio may now be taking the first step towards the launch of the JioBook laptop. It apparently applied for hardware approval for the JioBook, revealing a few details about the laptop, which experts believe will shake up the PC market in India.

91Mobiles has shared the hardware approval document for the JioBook, although nowhere in the document is JioBook mentioned. Anyway, the report suggests the laptop by Reliance Jio bears a product ID of 400830078 and will run Windows 10 out-of-the-box. It should be eligible for Windows 11 upgrade, considering you will get a licensed Windows on the laptop. There is also a high chance that Jio will offer some kind of forked version of Windows 10 with the JioBook to bring down costs, much like it has done with the JioPhone Next. The listing also confirms an ARM processor, as opposed to x86 processors from Intel or AMD.

The listing shows the company name as Emdoor Digital Technology Co Ltd. This means Jio has contracted a third-party vendor for laptops but it will sell them with the Jio branding. But apart from this limited information, we have nothing new.

JioBook has previously cropped up on certain platforms, such as India's BIS and Geekbench. A BIS certification is needed before a product goes on sale in India, while Geekbench ensures a dry run to detect the maximum performance. The Geekbench listing, however, showed the JioBook would use Android 11 instead. Now, this could either be an error on someone's part or a hint that JioBook may have another model but with Android at the helm. The JioBook was listed with a MediaTek MT8788 processor in the listing, along with 2GB of RAM. I am not sure if these specifications are those of a Windows laptop or some other kind of laptop, but we have a paucity of information to come to a conclusion.

Jio has not said anything yet, but it is indeed making more devices to expand its portfolio. Besides the JioBook, the company is reportedly working on its first 5G phone, dubbed Jio Phone 5G, which it is expected to announce at the upcoming annual shareholders meeting. It is possible that Jio will drop a hint about the laptop at the event, as well.