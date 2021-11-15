JioBook launch soon: Five key things you should know about

Jio is preparing to launch its first laptop JioBook which is likely to be a low-budget laptop. Though the Mukesh Ambani owned company has been quiet about the development of JioBook, a new listing on Geekbench and several leaks have revealed some important details about the upcoming laptop.

Similar to previous Jio products, such as the JioPhone Next that was launched during Diwali 2021, the JioBook is also expected to provide a relatively better value proposition for buyers. The leaked details about the specs of the new laptop have also hinted at an entry-level machine. On the certification page, there were three variations with the model numbers NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM, respectively.

JioBook laptop: Five key things we know

-- The budget laptop may be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 CPU which can be clocked up to 2GHz and 2GB of RAM, which is listed as being included in the specifications of the aforementioned JioBook laptop. The Geekbench listing also indicates that the Jio Book laptop would operate on Android 11. Reportedly, the JioBook scored 1,178 points in single-core and 4,246 points in multi-core tests.

-- In terms of display, the chipset can support up to Full-HD resolution. However, JioBook is expected to get a lesser resolution display in order to make the price tag more affordable. It is expected to have a display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

--A Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with an integrated 4G modem, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 64GB of eMMC onboard storage were also mentioned as being part of the device's specifications.

--The laptop is supposed to come in two models. One with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. And another with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

-- Connectivity ports like HDMI, USB-A are also expected to be available in the new JioBook laptop. Furthermore, for wireless connectivity, JioBook may get dual-band WiFi as well as 4G LTE in some variants.

As of now, no pricing details are available, but it is expected to be below Rs 35,000 because the company appears to be targeting consumers who want laptops for online classes, surfing the Internet, and other basic computing needs. Official information from the company is still awaited, so the release date and price are unknown.

Also recently, Jio unveiled the JioPhone Next, a smartphone that is underpinned by the Google Android operating system. The smartphone had been unveiled as the JioPhone next during an Annual General Meeting, but it did not go on sale right away due to a scarcity of processor chips. In India, the smartphone has been introduced at Rs 6499.

Along with a competitive pricing structure, Jio has also introduced a number of payment alternatives to make purchasing the smartphone even more convenient for customers.