JioCinema lagging? You can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 livestream on these platforms

The fever of FIFA World Cup is on and all football lovers are eyeing on matches held in the host country Qatar. For Indian fans, the matches are live streaming on Television as well as JioCinema. Many users faced issues while streaming the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony on JioCinema. In response Jio has released an apology and asked its viewers to update the app.

You can watch FIFA World Cup live on smartphones or PC through the Jio Cinema app or browser. The app also supports Samsung TVs with Tizen OS 2.4 and above and Android TVs with version 7 and above. Apple TV with OS 10 and higher is also supporting the JioCinema app.

Now if you are still looking for more alternatives to watch football tournaments live there are more options too. Here's the list of all the streaming platforms where you can watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 football tournaments live on your iPhone, Android smartphone, iPad and desktops.

JioTV

Users who have a Jio connection and also watch live matches on JioTV. To watch matches on JioTV, you will have to install the app and log in using your registered Jio phone number.

After logging in into the app, you have to go to the JioTV live channels section and open Sports18 or Sports18 HD.



My Vi app, Vi Movies and TV

Vodafone Idea (Vi) users can also watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live on My Vi app or stream matches for free on Vi Movies and TV app. You have to log into My Vi or Vi Movies or Vi TV app using your registered Vi phone number by OTP.



Tata Play

Tata Play (former Tata Sky) users can watch Live matches on Tv as well as on Tata Play app. Users need to have an active subscription to Sports18/Sports18 HD which is available at Rs 14 per month. To stream the live matches, download Tata Play on Android or iOS or open the website on your PC.



Television channel

Sports18 and Sports18 HD is broadcasting all the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches in India for English audiences. In case you want to watch in Hindi, you can watch the broadcast on MTV HD. Buy a subscription to these channels or ask your DTH provider to get the connection.

