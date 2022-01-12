JioFiber broadband plans give access to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime benefits, check details

When it comes to broadband plans, users also look forward to the streaming benefits that come along with usual data and calling benefits of the plans. Only a few internet service providers (ISP)s give access to a range of streaming benefits. ISPs including Airtel XStream, JioFiber and BSNL give access to Disney+ Hotstar benefit which is either limited to Mobile or more devices. While BSNL's top-tier broadband give access to Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefits, Airtel's premium broadband plans give access to Disney+ Hotstar Super and Amazon Prime benefits.

JioFiber also gives access to a range of OTT benefits depending on the plan users are subscribing to. Its top-tier broadband plans give access to Netflix subscription which includes Basic, Standard and Premium benefits depending on the plan. In fact, no other internet service provider is giving access to Netflix benefits with their broadband plans.

Jio users can get a subscription to their preferred broadband plans on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual basis. JioFiber is currently giving 15 days of extra validity to broadband plan users who subscribe to semi-annual plans and 30 days of extra validity to users opting for annual plans.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: There is a Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000. This plan does not give access to Netflix

JioFiber Rs 1499 broadband plan is a top-tier broadband plan that gives truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at up to 300 Mbps. Along with providing unlimited voice calling, it also offers a free subscription to 15 OTT apps at no extra cost. These include streaming benefits from Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5 among others.BSNL Rs 1499 broadband plan offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar.

JioFiber Rs 2499 broadband plan: This plan gives access to unlimited data with 500 Mbps speed and 30 days validity. Along with Jio apps, this plan gives access to Netflix (Standard), Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5, VootKids, Sun Nxt, HoiChoi, Universal+, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, Alt Balaji and JioSaavn.



JioFiber Rs 3999 broadband plan: This plan gives access to unlimited data with 1Gbps speed and 30 days validity. Along with Jio apps, this plan gives access to Netflix (Standard), Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5, VootKids, Sun Nxt, HoiChoi, Universal+, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, Alt Balaji and JioSaavn.

JioFIber Rs 8999 broadband plan: This plan gives access to 6600GB data with 1Gbps speed and 30 days validity. Along with Jio apps, this plan gives access to Netflix (Premium), Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5, VootKids, Sun Nxt, HoiChoi, Universal+, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, Alt Balaji and JioSaavn.



